RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $67,516.30

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $67,516.30 or 0.99347147 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $188.64 million and $27.01 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,794 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official message board is blog.rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 2,793.930055 in circulation. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 67,189.70588221 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $13.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

