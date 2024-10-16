Safeguard Financial LLC Has $16.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $274.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

