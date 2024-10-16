Safeguard Financial LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Safeguard Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 36,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $68.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.67. The company has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.