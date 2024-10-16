Safeguard Financial LLC Has $483,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth about $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,335,272 shares of company stock worth $958,101,276. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. TD Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.96.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $81.70 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $656.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

