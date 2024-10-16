Safeguard Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Safeguard Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 155,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $63.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.03. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $63.96.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

