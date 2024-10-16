Safeguard Financial LLC Sells 5,399 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Safeguard Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Williams Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,166.3% in the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 42,988,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,302,888 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $152,867,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,973,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,855 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 209.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,530,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,801,000 after buying an additional 1,711,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,483,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $53.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

