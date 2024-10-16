Safeguard Financial LLC Takes $355,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,309 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $548,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $279.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.39 and a 200 day moving average of $242.87. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $281.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.