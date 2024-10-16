Safeguard Financial LLC Takes Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,965,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,141,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,700 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,352,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,373 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,607,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,393,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

DFUV stock opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day moving average is $40.13. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $42.68.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.