Saga (SAGA) Price Up 12% This Week

Saga (SAGA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last week, Saga has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Saga token can currently be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00004256 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a market cap of $299.00 million and approximately $96.35 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Saga Profile

Saga was first traded on March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,038,541,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,067,496 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Saga Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,038,420,060 with 104,023,322 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 2.93494466 USD and is down -10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $153,522,075.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

