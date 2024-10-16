Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $288.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $279.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.46. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.75, for a total transaction of $506,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,316.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,921.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,212,507 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

