Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s Why

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $284.23 and last traded at $287.18. 504,068 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,433,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $288.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.74.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $1,211,364.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,181,807.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,412 shares of company stock valued at $20,212,507 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,748,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 376.1% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,442,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

