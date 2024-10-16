SALT (SALT) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last week, SALT has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0138 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. SALT has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $1,152.11 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00007737 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67,534.69 or 0.99954940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00013479 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007056 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00065019 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01542136 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $671.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

