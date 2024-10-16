Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.60. 182,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 149,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Santos Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.