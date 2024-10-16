Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Stock Price Down 64.3% – Time to Sell?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 64.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 3,000,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 3,875,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28 ($0.37).

Savannah Energy Trading Down 64.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £131 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 23.79.

Savannah Energy Company Profile

Savannah Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the southeast Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in southeast Nigeria.

