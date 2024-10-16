Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 15,288,637 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,608% from the previous session’s volume of 895,182 shares.The stock last traded at $28.31 and had previously closed at $28.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

