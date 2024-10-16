Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Leerink Partners downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

AGIO stock opened at $42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.83. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.05% and a negative net margin of 1,165.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,358. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Goff sold 11,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $474,140.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,358. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 554.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

