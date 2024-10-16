Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA)

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

VERA has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Vera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Vera Therapeutics Price Performance

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.00. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg sold 1,177 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $49,445.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,376 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,395.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,239.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,023 shares of company stock worth $2,873,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Marsh Rice University bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 386.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 48,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 147,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

Further Reading

