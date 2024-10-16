SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 163 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,138,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,912,000 after purchasing an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,622,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $386.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,699. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.37 and a 200 day moving average of $363.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

