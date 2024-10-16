SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,733 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Tesla by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,074 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $221.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

