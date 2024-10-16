Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.19. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 100,370 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ASAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sendas Distribuidora to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Sendas Distribuidora Stock Down 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sendas Distribuidora

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 26.3% in the second quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth $171,000. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

