Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Buys 9,865 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $22,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $251,429,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,543,000 after buying an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,681,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 10,912.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after buying an additional 654,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 84.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,385,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,046,000 after buying an additional 636,287 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

GLDM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.93. 813,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,220. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $53.21.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

