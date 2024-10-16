Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 126,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 58.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.64. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,734. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $23.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

