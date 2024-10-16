Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,697,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,851,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,571 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 4,698,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,822 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,686,000 after acquiring an additional 64,333 shares during the period. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 1,722,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,526 shares during the period.

SPTS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.21. 173,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,347. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.60 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

