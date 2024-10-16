Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mason & Associates LLC now owns 340,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 649,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after acquiring an additional 30,751 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 22,628 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. 122,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,982. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.