Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $1.99 on Wednesday, reaching $273.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,053. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $274.41. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.05.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

