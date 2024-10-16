Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.66 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 142.40 ($1.86). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.91), with a volume of 1,273,478 shares trading hands.

Serica Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock has a market cap of £561.44 million, a PE ratio of 756.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.37.

Serica Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,105.26%.

Insider Transactions at Serica Energy

Serica Energy Company Profile

In other Serica Energy news, insider David Latin purchased 21,350 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968.50 ($36,521.94). Also, insider Martin Copeland purchased 13,500 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £15,120 ($19,744.06). Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company's stock.

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

