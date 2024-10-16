Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.66 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 142.40 ($1.86). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 146.40 ($1.91), with a volume of 1,273,478 shares trading hands.
Serica Energy Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The stock has a market cap of £561.44 million, a PE ratio of 756.84, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 131.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.37.
Serica Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12,105.26%.
Insider Transactions at Serica Energy
Serica Energy Company Profile
Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.
