Shentu (CTK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.33 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $76.90 million and $9.33 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00000814 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 138,980,532 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu (CTK) is a native utility token within the Shentu ecosystem, designed primarily as an intrinsic value bearer. The Shentu platform is a blockchain platform that fosters decentralized applications (dApps) and smart contract development. CTK serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem, including transaction fees, governance, and staking. By staking CTK, users can potentially earn rewards while simultaneously bolstering the network’s security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

