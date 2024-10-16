Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Holdings Increased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 735.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,928 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,589 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Shopify by 5.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 523,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 28,639 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 54.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,714,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after acquiring an additional 713,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of $105.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.72. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.