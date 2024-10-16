Short Interest in Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Rises By 8.2%

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the September 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Agape ATP Stock Performance

Shares of Agape ATP stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Agape ATP has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $36.00.

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 177.43% and a negative return on equity of 83.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.

About Agape ATP

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

