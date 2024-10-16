Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Declines By 12.5%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,335,400 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the September 15th total of 1,526,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.2 days.
Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $15.49.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
