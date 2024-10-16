Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Rises By 18.5%

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 603,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,095. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 257.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 230,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 135,194 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,561,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,953,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 395,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,920 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of ALSN stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $99.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,891. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

