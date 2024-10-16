Short Interest in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Increases By 18.5%

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the September 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 384,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $96.75 on Wednesday. Amedisys has a one year low of $89.55 and a one year high of $98.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 4.02%. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Amedisys by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,280,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,586,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 514,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,202,000 after acquiring an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 397,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 323,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,670,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 413.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 196,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after acquiring an additional 158,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

