Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Decreases By 12.1%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.8 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Down 4.7 %
Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. AMG Critical Materials has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $27.49.
About AMG Critical Materials
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMG Critical Materials
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.