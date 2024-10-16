Short Interest in AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Decreases By 12.1%

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 106,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the September 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 265.8 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $17.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.67. AMG Critical Materials has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

About AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

