Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Declines By 7.1%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARBKL opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $2.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $8.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 91.15%.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

