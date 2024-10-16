Short Interest in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Drops By 14.3%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $60,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,165.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $172,520. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after buying an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 795,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 10,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AROW has been the topic of several research reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ AROW opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $55.83 million during the quarter.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company’s deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

