Short Interest in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Decreases By 14.3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the September 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Autohome by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,695,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $123,111,000 after buying an additional 42,817 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 14.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,859,000 after purchasing an additional 568,474 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its holdings in Autohome by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,088,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $83,396,000 after purchasing an additional 97,994 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,326,000 after buying an additional 272,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,180,000 after buying an additional 53,441 shares during the period. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATHM stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 32,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09. Autohome has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ATHM has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

