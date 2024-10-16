Short Interest in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Increases By 12.3%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 3,212 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $71,499.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,478,032.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $102,040 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 105.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 888,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $27.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.33. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.80% and a negative net margin of 417.88%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.56.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline comprising BT8009, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC) which is in phase I/II/III clinical trial for the treatment of high nectin-4 expressing tumors; BT5528, a BTC which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Ephrin type A receptor 2 expressing tumor; BT7480, a Bicycle TICA molecule which is in phase I/II targeting Nectin-4 and agonizing CD137; and BT7455, a Bicycle TICA molecule targeting Ephrin type A receptor 2 and CD137 and is in preclinical trial.

