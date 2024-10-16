Short Interest in Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA) Declines By 8.8%

Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Black Hawk Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKHA remained flat at $10.25 during midday trading on Wednesday. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,921. Black Hawk Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Hawk Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $103,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $531,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $752,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Company Profile

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

