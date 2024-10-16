Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Expands By 19.5%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

BCX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 72,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCX. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Creekside Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

