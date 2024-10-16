Short Interest in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Expands By 19.5%

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BCX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 72,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,992. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $9.74.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
