Short Interest in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Increases By 6.6%

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of British American Tobacco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 2,765,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,837,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

