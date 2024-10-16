Short Interest in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Decreases By 17.3%

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 408,100 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the September 15th total of 493,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

CWT opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $43.50 and a 1-year high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.80%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $30,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,750.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,665 shares of company stock valued at $90,093 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at $85,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

