Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Decreases By 10.4%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CCSC Technology International Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CCTG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,620. CCSC Technology International has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

CCSC Technology International Company Profile

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

