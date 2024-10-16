Short Interest in CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Decreases By 10.4%

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
CCSC Technology International Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CCTG traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,620. CCSC Technology International has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
CCSC Technology International Company Profile
