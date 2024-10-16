Short Interest in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Increases By 20.9%

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 10,800,000 shares. Currently, 50.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 944,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at CompoSecure

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CompoSecure news, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total value of $4,666,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,665,998.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,867,586 shares of company stock worth $82,870,442. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter worth $84,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

CMPO opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. CompoSecure has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CompoSecure will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

