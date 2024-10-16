Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 5.6%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Singular Research raised Daktronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAKT

Daktronics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Daktronics stock opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $630.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Daktronics had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $226.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Daktronics will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Daktronics

In other Daktronics news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bradley T. Wiemann sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $322,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,398.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 15,400 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $204,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,872 shares of company stock worth $608,838 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth $296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Daktronics in the 1st quarter valued at $7,482,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Daktronics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 997,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 227,108 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 80,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Daktronics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 393,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Daktronics

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.