Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Grows By 5.4%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
DATA Communications Management Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of DCMDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 22,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.83.
DATA Communications Management Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DATA Communications Management
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.