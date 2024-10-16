Short Interest in DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF) Grows By 5.4%

DATA Communications Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:DCMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

DATA Communications Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DCMDF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 22,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11. DATA Communications Management has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.83.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides solution to solve complex marketing and communication workflows primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers DCMFlex for workflow management; digital asset management software; PRSNL, an end-to-end solution for creating personalized videos; OptiChanl helps you automate complex location-based brick and mortar advertising, including retail marketing and visual merchandising; MKTGFLO supports end-to-end creation, planning and execution of multichannel marketing; digital signage; and print and communication management.

