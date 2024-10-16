Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Expands By 18.7%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,790,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 15th total of 19,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.85. 3,830,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,267,478. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

