Short Interest in Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA) Decreases By 16.4%

Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ESOA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 101,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,625. Energy Services of America has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.05.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $85.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million.

Insider Transactions at Energy Services of America

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Services of America

In related news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,511.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Frank S. Lucente sold 5,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,511.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Samuel G. Kapourales sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 714,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,213,329.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 160,576 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,557 in the last 90 days. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP boosted its stake in Energy Services of America by 22.6% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 217,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Services of America by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,362 shares during the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

Featured Articles

