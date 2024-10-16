Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Rises By 18.1%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Experian Stock Down 0.4 %

EXPGY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Experian has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $53.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Experian to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

