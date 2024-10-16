Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expands By 16.7%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Robert W. Baird cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Five9 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.59.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,908,000 after acquiring an additional 666,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after acquiring an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,534,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.64. Five9 has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $92.40.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
