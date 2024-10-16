Short Interest in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Declines By 10.1%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 623,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

GoldMining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GoldMining stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,456. The firm has a market cap of $182.61 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.10. GoldMining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GoldMining stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) by 1,564.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of GoldMining worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of GoldMining in a report on Friday, August 30th.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

